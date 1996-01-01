6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
5log5(x + 1) = log5(125) + 2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
undefined at x < - 1, x = 6
B
undefined at x ≤ - 1, x = 6
C
undefined at x < - 1, x = 4
D
undefined at x ≤ - 1, x = 4