Complex Numbers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the given statement is correct or not, if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
(17 +3i) -(6 +13i) = 11 +16i
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct statement
B
Incorrect statement; Correct statement should be (17 +3i) -(6 +13i) = 11 -10i