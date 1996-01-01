6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite the following logarithmic function using the properties of logarithms. Then, use the written function to graph it:
f(x) = log5 [25(x - 6)]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = log5 (x - 6) + 2
B
f(x) = log5 (x - 6) - 2
C
f(x) = log5 (x + 6) + 2
D
f(x) = log5 (x + 6) - 2