6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dianne wants to invest her $3000 on a bank. Bank A offers 1.2% compounded monthly and Bank B offers 1.65% compounded semiannually. Which bank will give her a greater amount after 7 years? Use compound interest formulas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bank A
B
Bank B