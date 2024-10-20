Determine whether the given polynomial ﻿ f ( x ) = 5 x 5 − 2 x 3 + 1 f(x) = 5x^{5}-2x^{3}+1 f(x)=5x5−2x3+1﻿ has a real zero between ﻿ − 3 -3 −3﻿ and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.