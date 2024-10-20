Determine whether the given polynomial ﻿ f ( x ) = 12 x 3 − 19 x + 17 f(x) = 12x^{3}-19x+17 f(x)=12x3−19x+17﻿ has a real zero between ﻿ − 5 -5 −5﻿ and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.