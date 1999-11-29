2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following square root functions in the same cartesian plane using the given values of x. Then, compare graph g with graph f.
f(x) = √5x {0 ≤ x ≤ 16), g(x) = √5x + 8 {0 ≤ x ≤ 16}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 8 units upwards.
B
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 8 units downwards.
C
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 8 units upwards.
D
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 8 units downwards.