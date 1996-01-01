1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the zero-factor property and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Equation 1, x = - 5/4, 7
B
Equation 1, x = - 1, 1/3
C
Equation 2, x = - 5/4, 7
D
Equation 2, x = - 1, 1/3
E
Equation 3, x = - 8, 9
F
Equation 3, x = 4/9, 5
G
Equation 4, x = - 8, 9
H
Equation 4, x = 4/9, 5