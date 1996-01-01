4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following polynomial: f(x) = x3 - 5x + 1.
Prove that it has a real zero between 0 and 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(1) = 1, f(0) = − 3, the root doesn't exist because f(0) should always be zero.
B
f(1) = 1, f(0) = 3, there is no change in signs, therefore no roots exist.
C
f(0) = 1, f(1) = − 3, sign change from positive to negative, or vice versa indicates that a root between 0 and 1 does not exist.
D
f(0) = 1, f(1) = − 3, sign change from positive to negative, or vice versa indicates that a root between 0 and 1 exists.