6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
93PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following function by graphing first its parent function, f(x) = log x, and performing transformation. Determine its vertical asymptote, domain, and range: g(x) = log (x + 3)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote: x = -3; Domain: (-3, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
B
C
Vertical asymptote: x = -3; Domain: (-3, ∞); Range: (0, ∞)
D
Vertical asymptote: x = 3; Domain: (3, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)