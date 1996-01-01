Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations Practice Problems
Five-digit even numbers greater than 90000 can be formed by using the digits 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. State the number of such numbers.
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
A class has 50 students. If the teacher needs to select 8 students to attend the science exhibit, how many groups of 8 students are possible?
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
You are planning to take two electives for this upcoming semester. If there are 12 offered electives, how many possible sets of two electives can you take?
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
You have 15 different seeds available. If you are only going to plant 4 seeds, how many possible sets of 4 seeds can you plant?
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
A band was invited to perform in an event. If they are going to select three songs from their album which has twelve songs, determine how many ways the selection be done.
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A shop sells their shirt in three different sizes (small, medium, and large), four types (polo, sleeveless, crew neck, and v-neck), and five colors (gray, blue, black, red, and pink). Determine how many ways a shirt can be bought.
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A furniture store sells their table in three different materials (plastic, wood, or metal) and in four different lengths (3 ft, 4 ft, 5 ft, or 6 ft). Determine how many choices of tables a customer has.
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A meal has five choices for the main dish and four choices for the beverage. Determine how many ways the meal can be ordered.
Seven customers are in queue in a cafeteria. In how many ways can these people be lined up?
In how many different ways can John select 4 shirts from his 11 shirts for his upcoming vacation?
A set of 12 students participated in a drawing competition which has a first, second, and third prize. In how many ways can these prizes be won?