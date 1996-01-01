Linear Programming Practice Problems

A farmer wants to plant a combination of corn and wheat on his farm. He wants to plant at least 30 acres of corn and at least 40 acres of wheat. He has two types of seeds available: Seed A and Seed B. Each acre of Seed A yields 120 bushels of corn and 40 bushels of wheat, while each acre of Seed B yields 150 bushels of corn and 30 bushels of wheat. The farmer has a maximum of 800 acres available for planting. Write a system of inequalities to represent the farmer's constraints and graph the feasible region.