9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 9P4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 9C5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 11C4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. A popular brand of pen is available in three colors (red, green, or blue) and four writing tips (bold, medium, fine, or micro). How many different choices of pens do you have with this brand?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. An ice cream store sells two drinks (sodas or milk shakes) in four sizes (small, medium, large, or jumbo) and five flavors (vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, or pistachio). In how many ways can a customer order a drink?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. Of 12 possible books, you plan to take 4 with you on vacation. How many different collections of 4 books can you take?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. You volunteer to help drive children at a charity event to the zoo, but you can fit only 8 of the 17 children present in your van. How many different groups of 8 children can you drive?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 8 things taken 3 at a time (sub 8)P(sub 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?
Has a video solution.
Showing 23 of 23 practice
Distinguish Between Permutation and Combination Problems
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
Has a video solution.
Showing 8 of 8 practice
Use the Permutations Formula
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
Has a video solution.
Showing 8 of 8 practice