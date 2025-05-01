10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
- Multiple Choice
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.468views1rank
- Multiple Choice
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?490views3rank
- Multiple Choice
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?429views
- Multiple Choice
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?450views2rank
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a picture card.490views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.515views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–22, a fair coin is tossed two times in succession. The sample space of equally likely outcomes is {HH,HT,TH,TT}. Find the probability of getting two heads.688views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, you are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a picture card.515views