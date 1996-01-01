9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
Understand the Principle of Mathematical Induction
In Exercises 1–4, a statement S_n about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 + 4 + 5 + ... + (n + 2) = n(n + 5)/2
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S_k and S_(k+1) simplifying statement S_(k+1) completely. Sn: 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S_k and S_(k+1) simplifying statement S_(k+1) completely. Sn: 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 + 4 + 8 + ... + 2^n = 2^(n+1) - 2
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1/(1 · 2) + 1/(2 · 3) + 1/(3 · 4) + ... + 1/(n(n+1)) = n/(n + 1)
In Exercises 25–34, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
In Exercises 25–34, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. n + 2 > n
Prove Statements Using Mathematical Induction
In Exercises 1–4, a statement S_n about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n^2
In Exercises 1–4, a statement S_n about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 is a factor of n^3 - n.
In Exercises 5–10, a statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S_k and S_(k+1) simplifying statement S_(k+1) completely. Sn: 2 is a factor of n^2 - n + 2.
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 3 + 5 + ... + (2n - 1) = n^2
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 2 + 2^2 + ... + 2^(n-1) = 2^n - 1
In Exercises 11–24, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 · 2 + 2 · 3 + 3 · 4 + ... + n(n + 1) = n(n + 1)(n + 2)/3
In Exercises 25–34, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n^2 - n.
In Exercises 25–34, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. n Σ (i = 1) 5 · 6^i = 6(6^n - 1)
In Exercises 25–34, use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. (ab)^n = a^n b^n
