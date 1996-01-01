9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
The Binomial Theorem
The Binomial Theorem
The Binomial Theorem
Evaluate a Binomial Coefficient
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x+2)³
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x + y)^3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (5x – 1)^3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x + 1)^4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x²+2y)^4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (y-3)^4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x³ − 1)^4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)^5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x − 1)^5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)^5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–30, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2a + b)^6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x+2)^8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x - 2y)^10
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x² + 1)^16
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, write the first three terms in each binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (y³ − 1)^20
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (2x + y)^6; third term
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1)^9; fifth term
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x²+y³)^8; sixth term
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)^9; fourth term
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–48, find the term indicated in each expansion. (x² + y)^22; the term containing y^14
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–52, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x^3 +x^-2)^4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–52, use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x^1/3 +x^-1/3)^3
Textbook Question
n Exercises 53–54, find f(x + h) − f(x)/h and simplify. f(x) = x^4+7
Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand the binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x+1)^3
Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand the binomial and express the result in simplified form. ((x^2)-1)^4
Textbook Question
Write the first three terms in the binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x-3)^9
Textbook Question
Find the term indicated in the expansion. (2x-3)^6; fifth term
Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x² +x+ 1)³.
Textbook Question
Find the term in the expansion of (x² + y²)^5 containing x^4 as a factor.
Expand a Binomial Raised to a Power
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
