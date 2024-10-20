The conversion of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) to sulfur trioxide (SO 3 ) is a reversible reaction:

2 SO 2(g) + O 2(g) ⇌ 2 SO 3(g)

Identify what will happen to the direction of equilibrium when each of the following changes is applied:

a) More SO 3 is added to the reaction mixture.

b) O 2 is removed from the reaction mixture.

c) More SO 2 is added to the reaction mixture.

d) Neon gas is added to the reaction mixture.