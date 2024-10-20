Dinitrobenzene is used in making dyes and explosives. Assume that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product. If the reaction started with 0.500 mol of nitrobenzene and 0.250 mol of nitric acid, calculate the theoretical yield (in g).

C 6 H 5 NO 2 + HNO 3 → C 6 H 4 (NO 2 ) 2 + H 2 O