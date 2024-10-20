The organic compound 1,3-Dinitrobenzene is an explosive agent and a manufacturing by-product of TNT. Assuming that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product, identify the limiting reagent if 100 g of nitrobenzene and 100 g of nitric acid are reacted.

C 6 H 5 NO 2 + HNO 3 → C 6 H 4 (NO 2 ) 2 + H 2 O