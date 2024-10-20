Which of the following would be considered a negative reinforcement?
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
Marco's mom gives him a treat every night after dinner when he picks up his plate and places it in the dishwasher. Marco's mom uses
In most employment situations, people are paid
Fishing is an example of an activity with a _____ schedule of reinforcement.
For every 25 boxes of cookies Tammy sells, her scout troop gets a dollar. On what schedule of reinforcement is Tammy being conditioned?
Tamar just cannot seem to get away from the slot machines. She has no idea how many times she has to pull the levers to win money, but she is aware that at some point, she is likely to win. What schedule of reinforcement is being used in this example?
In a(n) _____, the occurrence of reinforcement is more predictable and therefore the individual being reinforced is more likely to adjust his response to the timing of the reinforcement.
A behavior is more resistant to extinction if it is
If your professor gives pop quizzes, this is an example of
Cleveland kept talking out of turn in his fourth-grade class, no matter how many times the teacher told him to stop. Finally, in desperation, the teacher sent Cleveland to the principal's office. This action of sending the student to the principal's office is a form of
Anna's mother scolds her for lying. Anna's mother is using
Time-out is an example of
Research suggests a link between spanking and
A _____ fulfills a basic need like hunger.
For each day of the week that Tanya is good, she earns a fake dollar from her teacher. By the end of every week, Tanya has the option of using her dollars to buy something from the school store or saving them to buy something at a later time. The issue of fake dollars in response to good behavior is an example of