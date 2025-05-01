Ivan Pavlov's experiments with dogs yielded information about which of the following?
A
The development of operant conditioning through reinforcement and punishment
B
The effects of observational learning and modeling behavior
C
The process of classical conditioning and how neutral stimuli can become associated with automatic responses
D
The stages of cognitive development in children
1
Identify the key figure mentioned: Ivan Pavlov, a renowned psychologist known for his work in learning and behavior.
Recall the main focus of Pavlov's experiments, which involved dogs and their salivation responses to stimuli.
Understand that Pavlov's work demonstrated how a neutral stimulus, when paired repeatedly with an unconditioned stimulus, can elicit a conditioned response. This process is known as classical conditioning.
Recognize that classical conditioning explains how automatic responses can be triggered by previously neutral stimuli through association.
Eliminate other options by linking them to different psychological theories or researchers: operant conditioning (Skinner), observational learning (Bandura), and cognitive development stages (Piaget).
