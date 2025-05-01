In classical conditioning, which of the following best describes a neutral stimulus?
A
A stimulus that does not elicit any specific response before conditioning
B
A stimulus that is used to reinforce behavior in operant conditioning
C
A stimulus that triggers a learned response after conditioning
D
A stimulus that naturally produces a reflexive response without prior learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through association between stimuli.
Identify the role of different types of stimuli in classical conditioning: unconditioned stimulus (naturally triggers a response), conditioned stimulus (triggers a learned response), and neutral stimulus.
Recognize that a neutral stimulus is one that initially does not produce any specific response before it is paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
Note that after repeated pairings with the unconditioned stimulus, the neutral stimulus can become a conditioned stimulus, eliciting a learned response.
Conclude that the best description of a neutral stimulus is: 'A stimulus that does not elicit any specific response before conditioning.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah