In classical conditioning, extinction occurs when a ________ is no longer paired with a ________.
A
neutral stimulus; conditioned stimulus
B
conditioned response; neutral stimulus
C
unconditioned stimulus; conditioned response
D
conditioned stimulus; unconditioned stimulus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: the conditioned stimulus (CS) is a previously neutral stimulus that, after association with the unconditioned stimulus (US), elicits a conditioned response (CR).
Recall that the unconditioned stimulus (US) naturally and automatically triggers an unconditioned response (UR) without prior learning.
Recognize that extinction in classical conditioning refers to the process where the conditioned response decreases and eventually disappears.
Identify that extinction occurs when the conditioned stimulus (CS) is repeatedly presented without being followed by the unconditioned stimulus (US).
Therefore, the correct completion of the sentence is: extinction occurs when a conditioned stimulus is no longer paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
