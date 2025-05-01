In Exercises 61 and 62, a binomial experiment is given. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.





A survey of U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than $150,000 per year found that 94% are content with how their lives have turned out so far. You randomly select 20 U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than $150,000 and ask if they are content with their lives so far.