Determine whether any of the events in Exercise 33 are unusual. Explain your reasoning.
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
In Exercises 37–42, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
In Exercises 37–42, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
In Exercises 61 and 62, a binomial experiment is given. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.
A survey of U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than $150,000 per year found that 94% are content with how their lives have turned out so far. You randomly select 20 U.S. adults ages 33 to 40 earning more than $150,000 and ask if they are content with their lives so far.
In Exercises 63–68, write the binomial probability in words. Then, use a continuity correction to convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability.
P(x ≤ 36)
In Exercises 63–68, write the binomial probability in words. Then, use a continuity correction to convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability.
P(x < 60)
In a standardized IQ test, scores are normally distributed, with a mean score of 100 and a standardized deviation of 15. Use this information in Exercises 3–10. (Adapted from 123test)
What percent of the IQ scores are greater than 112?
In a survey of U.S. adults, 81% feel they have little or no control over data collected about them by companies. You randomly select 250 U.S. adults and ask them whether they feel they have control over data collected about them by companies. Use this information in Exercises 11 and 12. (Source: Pew Research Center)
Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.
Assume the machine shifts and the distribution of the amount of the compound added now has a mean of 9.96 milligrams and a standard deviation of 0.05 milligram. You select one vial and determine how much of the compound was added.
a. What is the probability that you select a vial that is within the acceptable range (in other words, you do not detect that the machine has shifted)? (See figure.)
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
a. μ = 9.2, σ ≈ 1.62, P(x < 5.97)
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
b. μ = 87, σ ≈ 19, P(x > 40.5)
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
c. μ = 5.5, σ ≈ 0.08, P(5.36 < x < 5.64)
The random variable x is normally distributed with the given parameters. Find each probability.
d. μ = 18.5, σ ≈ 4.25, P(19.6 < x < 26.1)
In Exercises 69 and 70, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities.
A survey of U.S. adults found that 72% used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. You randomly select 70 U.S. adults and ask whether they used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. Find the probability that the number who have done so is (a) at most 40.
In Exercises 69 and 70, determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, use the normal distribution to approximate the indicated probabilities and sketch their graphs. If you cannot, explain why and use a binomial distribution to find the indicated probabilities.
A survey of U.S. adults found that 72% used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. You randomly select 70 U.S. adults and ask whether they used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month. Find the probability that the number who have done so is (b) exactly 50.