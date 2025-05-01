2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Use the frequency histogram below to determine (a) the number of classes and (b) the class width.243views12rank
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.
Burger King Dinner Service Times Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 18 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Using a strict interpretation of the criteria for being a normal distribution, does the histogram appear to depict data from a population with a normal distribution?21views
- Textbook Question
IQ Scores IQ scores of adults are normally distributed. If a large sample of adults is randomly selected and the IQ scores are illustrated in a histogram, what is the shape of that histogram?34views
- Textbook Question
More IQ Scores The population of IQ scores of adults is normally distributed. If we obtain a voluntary response sample of 5000 of those IQ scores, will a histogram of the sample be bell-shaped?35views
- Textbook Question
Cell Phone Radiation If we collect a sample of cell phone radiation amounts much larger than the sample included with Exercise 3, and if our sample includes a single outlier, how will that outlier appear in a histogram?30views