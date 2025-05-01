6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Sketch a graph to represent the probability, then use a calculator to find it.
Use a calculator to find the z–scores of the region shown in the standard normal distribution below.
Standard Normal Distribution. In Exercises 13–16, find the indicated z score. The graph depicts the standard normal distribution of bone density scores with mean 0 and standard deviation 1.25views
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.

Greater than 3.00 minutes
Greater than 3.00 minutes
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.

Less than 4.00 minutes
Less than 4.00 minutes
Continuous Uniform Distribution. In Exercises 5–8, refer to the continuous uniform distribution depicted in Figure 6-2 and described in Example 1. Assume that a passenger is randomly selected, and find the probability that the waiting time is within the given range.

Between 2 minutes and 3 minutes
Between 2 minutes and 3 minutes