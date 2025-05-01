2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Guided videos.
Learn with ColleenGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A stemplot contains the row 2|0024555789. List the data points displayed in this row.10views2rank
- Textbook Question
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Nursing Use a stem-and-leaf plot to display the data, which represent the number of hours 24 nurses work per week.
40 40 35 48 38 40 36 50 32 36 40 35
30 24 40 36 40 36 40 39 33 40 32 385views