3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Find the standard deviation of the sample below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth.149views5rank
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Jersey Numbers Listed below are the jersey numbers of the 11 offensive players on the starting roster of the New England Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII. What do the results tell us?
12 26 46 15 11 87 77 62 60 69 6119views
- Textbook Question
Super Bowl Ages Listed below are the ages of the same 11 players used in the preceding exercise. How are the resulting statistics fundamentally different from those found in the preceding exercise?
41 24 30 31 32 29 25 26 26 25 3011views
- Textbook Question
Identifying Significant Values with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 33–36, use the range rule of thumb to identify the limits separating values that are significantly low or significantly high.
U.S. Presidents Based on Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B, at the time of their first inauguration, presidents have a mean age of 55.2 years and a standard deviation of 6.9 years. Is the minimum required 35-year age for a president significantly low?21views
- Textbook Question
Estimating Standard Deviation with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 29–32, refer to the data in the indicated exercise. After finding the range of the data, use the range rule of thumb to estimate the value of the standard deviation. Compare the result to the standard deviation computed using all of the data.
Audiometry Use the hearing measurements from Data Set 7 “Audiometry.” Does it appear that the amounts of variation are different for the right threshold measurements and the left threshold measurements?13views