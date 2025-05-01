8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
The probability of someone voting for a particular candidate in a two-person election is . Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between and people out of a sample of vote for the candidate.82views1rank2comments
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of people reveals people or more preferring Pepsi.47views1rank
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that, from this same random sample of people, that between and people prefer Coca Cola.70views
Fatal Car Crashes There are about 15,000 car crashes each day in the United States, and the proportion of car crashes that are fatal is 0.00559 (based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Assume that each day, 1000 car crashes are randomly selected and the proportion of fatal car crashes is recorded.
a. What do you know about the mean of the sample proportions?16views
College Presidents There are about 4200 college presidents in the United States, and they have annual incomes with a distribution that is skewed instead of being normal. Many different samples of 40 college presidents are randomly selected, and the mean annual income is computed for each sample.
a. What is the approximate shape of the distribution of the sample means (uniform, normal, skewed, other)?17views
College Presidents There are about 4200 college presidents in the United States, and they have annual incomes with a distribution that is skewed instead of being normal. Many different samples of 40 college presidents are randomly selected, and the mean annual income is computed for each sample.
b. What value do the sample means target? That is, what is the mean of all such sample means?14views
In Exercises 7–10, use the same population of {4, 5, 9} that was used in Examples 2 and 5. As in Examples 2 and 5, assume that samples of size n = 2 are randomly selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Variance
a. Find the value of the population variance σ2.18views