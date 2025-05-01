9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Type I & Type II Errors
- Multiple Choice
Describe a Type I & Type II Error for each scenario.
A snack company guarantees that each bag contains at least 200 g of chips.
- Multiple Choice
Describe a Type I & Type II Error for each scenario.
A computer repair store advertises the average repair cost as \$75 or less.
- Multiple Choice
Describe a Type I & Type II Error for each scenario.
A new cancer screening test reports whether a patient has cancer.