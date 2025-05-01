Standard Normal Distribution

In Exercises 25–28, use these parameters (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B):

Men’s heights are normally distributed with mean 68.6 in. and standard deviation 2.8 in.

Women’s heights are normally distributed with mean 63.7 in. and standard deviation 2.9 in.

If the Navy changes the height requirements so that all women are eligible except the shortest 3% and the tallest 3%, what are the new height requirements for women?