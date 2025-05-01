6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the left of a z-score of .128views2rank1comments
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of .109views3rank1comments
Find the area of the shaded region under the standard normal distribution.107views2rank
Find the z-score such that (Z < z).80views
Normal Distribution If the following data are randomly selected, which are expected to have a normal distribution?
a. Weights of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups12views
Standard Normal Distribution. In Exercises 17–36, assume that a randomly selected subject is given a bone density test. Those test scores are normally distributed with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. In each case, draw a graph, then find the probability of the given bone density test scores. If using technology instead of Table A-2, round answers to four decimal places.
Between 1.50 and 2.0017views
In Exercises 25–28, use these parameters (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B):
Men’s heights are normally distributed with mean 68.6 in. and standard deviation 2.8 in.
Women’s heights are normally distributed with mean 63.7 in. and standard deviation 2.9 in.
If the Navy changes the height requirements so that all women are eligible except the shortest 3% and the tallest 3%, what are the new height requirements for women?4views
Normal Distribution If the following data are randomly selected, which are expected to have a normal distribution?
d. Exact volumes of Coke in 12 oz cans9views