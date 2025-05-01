2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Dot Plots
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
The dotplot below shows the number of books read in a month by students in a college class. Find the most and least frequent number of books read.10views
- Multiple Choice
Compare the two dotplots, which give the number of siblings students have in Class A and Class B. Which class has more students with 2 siblings?11views1rank
- Textbook Question
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Life Spans of Houseflies Use a dot plot to display the data, which represent the life spans (in days) of 30 houseflies.
9 9 4 11 10 5 13 9 7 11 6 8 14 10 6
10 10 7 14 11 7 8 6 13 10 14 14 8 13 107views
- Textbook Question
Phone Screen Sizes Display the data below in a dot plot. Describe the differences in how the stem-and-leaf plot and the dot plot show patterns in the data.11views
- Textbook Question
The heights (in feet) and the number of stories of the ten tallest buildings in New York City are listed. Use a scatter plot to display the data. Describe any patterns. (Source: Emporis)7views
- Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, use the stem-and-leaf plot or dot plot to list the actual data entries. What is the maximum data entry? What is the minimum data entry?
" style="" width="385">8views