Steps in Hypothesis Testing

Stem Cell Survey In a Newsweek poll of 882 adults, 481 (or 55%) said that they were in favor of using federal tax money to fund medical research using stem cells obtained from human embryos. A politician claims that people don’t really understand the stem cell issue and their responses to such questions are random responses equivalent to a coin toss. Use the following probabilities related to determining whether the result of 481 is significantly high (assuming the true rate is 50%). Is 481 significantly high? What should be concluded about the politician’s claim? Explain.





P(respondent says to use the federal tax money) = 0.5

P(among 882, exactly 481 says to use federal tax money) = 0.000713

P(among 882,481 or more say to use federal tax money) = 0.00389