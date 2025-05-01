9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,3views
- Multiple Choice
A university claims that the average SAT math score of its incoming freshmen is 600. A skeptical education researcher believes this might not be accurate. The researcher collects a random sample of 40 students and finds a sample mean SAT math score of 622. The population standard deviation is known to be 70. Using a significance level of = 0.05, test the researcher’s claim.2views
- Multiple Choice
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: ,
Sample: , ,3views