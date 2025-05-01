Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
- 3. Describing Data Numerically
- 4. Probability
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing
- Type I & Type II Errors
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
- Two Proportions
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel
- Two Means - Known Variance
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel
- 11. Correlation
- 12. Regression
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
- Residuals
- Coefficient of Determination
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel
- Inferences for Slope
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel
- Prediction Intervals
- Prediction Intervals - Excel
- Multiple Regression - Excel
- Quadratic Regression
- Quadratic Regression - Excel
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
- 14. ANOVA
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
Guided videos.
Learn with ColleenGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A machine produces ball bearings that are designed to have a diameter standard deviation of 0.04 mm, but an engineer suspects the variability has increased. A sample of 60 bearings shows a standard deviation of 0.052 mm. Perform a hypothesis test with to test the claim. Should the line manager have the machine serviced?4views