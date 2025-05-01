4. Probability
Addition Rule
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?202views9rank
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute if and 166views6rank
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?174views9rank
In Exercises 21–24, use these results from the “1-Panel-THC” test for marijuana use, which is provided by the company Drug Test Success: Among 143 subjects with positive test results, there are 24 false positive (incorrect) results; among 157 negative results, there are 3 false negative (incorrect) results. (Hint: Construct a table similar to Table 4-1.)
Testing for Marijuana Use
c. What is the probability that a randomly selected subject had a true negative result?16views
Testing for Marijuana Use If one of the test subjects is randomly selected, find the probability that the subject tested positive or did not use marijuana.20views
Exclusive Or The exclusive or means either one or the other event occurs, but not both.
If one of the high school drivers is randomly selected, find the probability of getting one who texted while driving or drove when drinking alcohol.
b. Repeat Exercise 11 “Texting or Drinking” using the exclusive or instead of the inclusive or.22views
In Exercises 1–10, use the data in the accompanying table and express all results in decimal form. (The data are from “The Left-Handed: Their Sinister History,” by Elaine Fowler Costas, Education Resources Information Center, Paper 399519.)
Lefty or Female Find the probability of randomly selecting one of the study subjects and getting someone who writes with their left hand or is a female.14views