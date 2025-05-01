4. Probability
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?
Evaluate the given expression.
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
Combination Lock The typical combination lock uses three numbers, each between 0 and 49. Opening the lock requires entry of the three numbers in the correct order. Is the name "combination" lock appropriate? Why or why not?
Social Security Numbers A Social Security number consists of nine digits in a particular order, and repetition of digits is allowed. After seeing the last four digits printed on a receipt, if you randomly select the other digits, what is the probability of getting the correct Social Security number of the person who was given the receipt?
Quinela In a horse race, a quinela bet is won if you selected the two horses that finish first and second, and they can be selected in any order. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby had a field of 20 horses. What is the probability of winning a quinela bet if you randomly select the horses?
Radio Station Call Letters Radio and Television station call letters must begin with either K (for stations west of the Mississippi River) or W (for stations east of the Mississippi River) and must include either two or three additional letters. How many different possibilities are there?