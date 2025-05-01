5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(A) There is a 10% chance that any one person who walks by will enter the bakery and 20 people walk by.
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. Determine which probability distribution they should use given the following information.
(B) On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes.
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes. Find the probability that exactly 5 customers will enter the bakery
(A) Exactly 4 customers will enter the bakery between 9:00 – 9:15.
A baker wants to predict how many customers will enter their bakery. On average, 2 customers come into the bakery every 15 minutes. Find the probability that exactly 5 customers will enter the bakery
(B) 4 or fewer customers enter the bakery in a random 15 min period.