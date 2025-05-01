2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.
The following data set shows the number of overtime hours that 12 employees worked in a month. Construct a frequency distribution, using a lower class limit of 3 and a class width of 4.
A data set has a minimum value of 16 and a maximum value of 71. Without constructing a table, find the class width if you organized this data into 7 classes. Write the lower and upper class limits.

min = 16; max = 71; 7 classes.
min = 16; max = 71; 7 classes.261views19rank1comments
In Exercises 5–8, identify the class width, class midpoints, and class boundaries for the given frequency distribution. Also identify the number of individuals included in the summary. The frequency distributions are based on real data from Appendix B.
Boston Commute Time The accompanying table summarizes daily commute times in Boston. How many commute times are included in the summary? Is it possible to identify the exact values of all of the original data amounts?
