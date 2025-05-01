10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
A personal trainer is studying whether a new stretching routine improves flexibility. She records the forward reach (in cm) of 6 clients before and after a 4-week program. Calculate the difference (after - before) for each client, the mean difference, and standard deviation.31views
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference of the population given the following information. Would you reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in the mean?43views
In Exercises 17–24, use the indicated Data Sets from Appendix B. The complete data sets can be found at www.TriolaStats.com. Assume that the paired sample data are simple random samples and the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Heights of Presidents Repeat Exercise 12 “Heights of Presidents” using all of the sample data from Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B.5views
Sign Test vs. Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test Using the data in Exercise 1, we can test for no difference between hospital admissions on Friday 6th and Friday 13th by using the sign test or the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. In what sense does the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test incorporate and use more information than the sign test?15views
Using the Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
In Exercises 5–8, refer to the sample data for the given exercises in Section 13-2. Use the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test to test the claim that the matched pairs have differences that come from a population with a median equal to zero. Use a 0.05 significance level.
Exercise 6 “Do Men and Women Talk the Same Amount?”11views
Rank Sums Exercise 12 uses Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B, and the sample size for the 5:00 PM Tower of Terror wait times is n = 50.
a. If we have sample paired data with 50 nonzero differences, what are the smallest and largest possible values of T?16views