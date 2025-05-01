3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
Tower of Terror Wait Times
a. Find Q1, Q2 and Q3.16views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, refer to the following list of numbers of years that deceased U.S. presidents, popes, and British monarchs lived after their inauguration, election, or coronation, respectively. (As of this writing, the last president is George H. W. Bush, the last pope is John Paul II, and the last British monarch is George VI.) Assume that the data are samples from larger populations.
[Image]
Exploring the Data Include appropriate units in all answers.
d. Are there any obvious outliers?13views
- Textbook Question
Cloud Seeding The “Florida Area Cumulus Experiment” was conducted by using silver iodide to seed clouds with the objective of increasing rainfall. For the purposes of this exercise, let the daily amounts of rainfall be represented by units of rnfl. (The actual rainfall amounts are in or )
Find the value of the following statistics and include appropriate units based on rnfl as the unit of measurement.
[Image]
c. midrange
d. range19views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–5, refer to the following list of numbers of years that deceased U.S. presidents, popes, and British monarchs lived after their inauguration, election, or coronation, respectively. (As of this writing, the last president is George H. W. Bush, the last pope is John Paul II, and the last British monarch is George VI.) Assume that the data are samples from larger populations.
[Image]
Exploring the Data Include appropriate units in all answers.
e. What is the level of measurement of the data (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio)?19views