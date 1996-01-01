Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel

Skip to main content
Statistics
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Explore
Try the app
?
Select textbook and university
Improve your experience by picking them
Table of contents
Skip topic navigation
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Worksheet
Intro to Stats
Levels of Measurement
Intro to Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Worksheet
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Frequency Distributions
Histograms
Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Pie Charts
Frequency Polygons
Dot Plots
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Time-Series Graph
3. Describing Data Numerically
Worksheet
Mean
Median
Mode
Standard Deviation
Interpreting Standard Deviation
Percentiles & Quartiles
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Boxplots
Descriptive Statistics-Excel
Boxplots-Excel
4. Probability
Worksheet
Basic Concepts of Probability
Complements
Addition Rule
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Introduction to Contingency Tables
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Bayes' Theorem
Fundamental Counting Principle
Counting
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Worksheet
Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Finding Binomial Probabilities-Excel
Poisson Distribution
Finding Poisson Probabilities-Excel
Hypergeometric Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Worksheet
Uniform Distribution
Standard Normal Distribution
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Non-Standard Normal Distribution
Finding Probabilities, Z Values, and X Values with the Normal Distribution-Excel
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Worksheet
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Worksheet
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Worksheet
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Worksheet
Two Proportions
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
Two Means - Known Variance
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
11. Correlation
Worksheet
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Hypothesis Tests for Correlation Coefficient Using TI-84
12. Regression
Worksheet
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Residuals
Coefficient of Determination
Inferences for Slope
Prediction Intervals
Quadratic Regression
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Worksheet
Goodness of Fit Test
Goodness of FIt Test Using TI-84
Contingency Tables
Independence Tests
Homogeneity Tests
Using Matrices on a TI-84
Independence Test Using TI-84
14. ANOVA
Worksheet
Introduction to ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
Two-Way ANOVA
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel
Previous Topic: Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel
Guided videos.
Learn with Colleen
Go to the course
06:12
Finding Confidence Intervals for Means (Sigma Known)
Colleen Daly
5
views
06:16
Finding Confidence Intervals for Means (Sigma Known) Example 1
Colleen Daly
6
views
06:50
Finding Confidence Intervals for Means (Sigma Unknown)
Colleen Daly
5
views
06:01
Finding Confidence Intervals for Means (Sigma Unknown) Example 2
Colleen Daly
5
views