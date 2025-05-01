8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.44views2rank
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.40views1rank
A previous study found that your school consists of White/Caucasian students. You want the confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?59views
You wish to estimate with confidence the population proportion of people in Gen-Z that use social media. If you want your estimate to be accurate within of the population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?56views
Arm Circumferences Arm circumferences of adult men are normally distributed with a mean of 33.64 cm and a standard deviation of 4.14 cm (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B). A sample of 25 men is randomly selected and the mean of the arm circumferences is obtained.
b. What is the mean of all such sample means?9views
Constructing and Interpreting Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 13–16, use the given sample data and confidence level. In each case, (a) find the best point estimate of the population proportion p; (b) identify the value of the margin of error E; (c) construct the confidence interval; (d) write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.
Tennis Challenges In a recent U.S. Open tennis tournament, men playing singles matches used challenges on 240 calls made by the line judges. Among those challenges, 88 were found to be successful with the call overturned. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of successful challenges.8views
Formats of Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 9–12, express the confidence interval using the indicated format. (The confidence intervals are based on the proportions of red, orange, yellow, and blue M&Ms in Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.)
Green M&Ms Express 0.116 < p < 0.192 in the form of p +-E.8views
"Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.
Internet Use A random sample of 5005 adults in the United States includes 751 who do not use the Internet (based on three Pew Research Center polls). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the percentage of U.S. adults who do not use the Internet. Based on the result, does it appear that the percentage of U.S. adults who do not use the Internet is different from 48%, which was the percentage in the year 2000?"12views