9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Critical Values and Rejection Regions
- Multiple Choice
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
- Multiple Choice
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The critical value is the boundary of the rejection region.
- Multiple Choice
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
You should always reject if the test statistic is greater than the critical value.
- Multiple Choice
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.