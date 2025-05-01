3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
Find the median of the sample data below.
- Textbook Question
Resistant Measures Listed below are 10 wait times (minutes) for "Rock 'n' Roller Coaster" at 10 AM (from Data Set 33 "Disney World Wait Times"). The data are listed in order from lowest to highest. Find the mean and median of these ten values. Then find the mean and median after excluding the value of 180, which appears to be an outlier. Compare the two sets of results. How much was the mean affected by the inclusion of the outlier? How much is the median affected by the inclusion of the outlier?
15 20 25 30 30 35 45 50 50 180
- Textbook Question
Critical Thinking. For Exercises 5–20, watch out for these little buggers. Each of these exercises involves some feature that is somewhat tricky. Find the (a) mean, (b) median, (c) mode, (d) midrange, and then answer the given question.
Geography Majors The data listed below are estimated incomes (dollars) of students who graduated from the University of North Carolina (UNC) after majoring in geography. The data are based on graduates in the year 1984. The income of basketball superstar Michael Jordan (a 1984 UNC graduate and geography major) is included. Does his income have much of an effect on the measures of center? Based on these data, would the college have been justified by saying that the mean income of a graduate in their geography program is greater than $250,000?
17,466 18,085 17,875 19,339 19,682 19,610 18,259 16,354 2,200,000
- Textbook Question
Smart Thermostats Listed below are selling prices (dollars) of smart thermostats tested by Consumer Reports magazine. If you decide to buy one of these smart thermostats, what statistic is most relevant, other than the measures of central tendency?
250 170 225 100 250 250 130 200 150 250 170 200 180 250
- Textbook Question
Caffeine in Soft Drinks Listed below are measured amounts of caffeine (mg per 12 oz of drink) obtained in one can from each of 20 brands (7-UP, A&W Root Beer, Cherry Coke, . . . , Tab). Are the statistics representative of the population of all cans of the same 20 brands consumed by Americans?
0 0 34 34 34 45 41 51 55 36 47 41 0 0 53 54 38 0 41 47