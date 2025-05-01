2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Polygons
Guided videos.
Learn with ColleenGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Using the frequency polygon below, what range of test scores was most popular?10views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the data set, which represents the number of rooms reserved during one night’s business at a sample of hotels.
153 104 118 166 89 104 100 79 93 96 116
94 140 84 81 96 108 111 87 126 101 111
122 108 126 93 108 87 103 95 129 93 124
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set with six classes and draw a frequency polygon.7views