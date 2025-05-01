Frequency Polygons

In Exercises 5 and 6, use the data set, which represents the number of rooms reserved during one night’s business at a sample of hotels.





153 104 118 166 89 104 100 79 93 96 116

94 140 84 81 96 108 111 87 126 101 111

122 108 126 93 108 87 103 95 129 93 124





Construct a frequency distribution for the data set with six classes and draw a frequency polygon.