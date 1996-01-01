13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Contingency Tables
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Find the frequencies that we would expect if improvement of symptoms was independent of whether a participant received the placebo.52views
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.15views
Contingency Tables and Relative Frequencies In Exercises 33–36, use the information below.
The frequencies in a contingency table can be written as relative frequencies by dividing each frequency by the sample size. The contingency table below shows the number of U.S. adults (in millions) ages 25 and over by employment status and educational attainment. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Explain why you cannot perform the chi-square independence test on these data.15views
What percent of U.S. adults ages 25 and over (a) are employed and are only high school graduates, (b) are not in the civilian labor force, and (c) are not high school graduates?16views