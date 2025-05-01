13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Textbook Question
Weather-Related Deaths For the most recent year as of this writing, the numbers of weather-related U.S. deaths for each month were 61, 14, 22, 26, 29, 42, 93, 49, 47, 35, 96, 16, listed in order beginning with January (based on data from the National Weather Service). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that weather-related deaths occur in the different months with the same frequency. Provide an explanation for the result.3views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.3views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Find the x2 statistic to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.3views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Using x2 = 0.92 & α = 0.05, test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members of all age ranges.3views
- Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Does this data set fit the criteria for a G.O.F. test?2views