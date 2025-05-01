4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.300views19rank
- Multiple Choice
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?266views18rank
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
YSORT Gender Selection MicroSort’s YSORT gender selection technique is designed to increase the likelihood that a baby will be a boy. At one point before clinical trials of the YSORT gender selection technique were discontinued, 291 births consisted of 239 baby boys and 52 baby girls (based on data from the Genetics & IVF Institute). Based on these results, what is the probability of a boy born to a couple using MicroSort’s YSORT method? Does it appear that the technique is effective in increasing the likelihood that a baby will be a boy?14views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
Mendelian Genetics When Mendel conducted his famous genetics experiments with peas, one sample of offspring consisted of 428 green peas and 152 yellow peas. Based on those results, estimate the probability of getting an offspring pea that is green. Is the result reasonably close to the expected value of as Mendel claimed?8views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
Guessing Birthdays On their first date, Kelly asks Mike to guess the date of her birth, not including the year.
b. Would it be unlikely for him to guess correctly on his first try?11views
- Textbook Question
Dice and Coins
a. Find the probability that when a single six-sided die is rolled, the outcome is 5.16views