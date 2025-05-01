5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Hypergeometric Distribution
Practice this topic
A school is holding a fair raffle and a teacher is interested in predicting how many winners will be from her class. Determine which probability distribution she should use given the following information.
(A) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are placed back in the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.3views
(B) There are 386 tickets, one for each student. Tickets are removed from the pool after being chosen and 5 tickets are drawn.3views
Find the probability of drawing a hand of 5 cards from a standard deck that contains exactly 2 hearts.3views